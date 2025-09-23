Barnes, who suffered a lower-leg injury in Week 3 against Abilene Christian, will remain out during Friday's matchup with the Sun Devils. The 5-foot-9 senior transfer from UTSA was off to a hot start, posting 21 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown, adding on four receptions for 28 yards through the air in the first 6 quarters of the CFB season. Barnes will have his next opportunity to return in Week 6 against Colorado. Last week against SMU, Jeremy Payne led the backfield in touches with Trent Battle mixing in as well.