Lacy was probable on Mississippi's availability report that the team released Monday night. But the next very day, Lacy publicly set the record straight regarding his health. "I was a full go [in practice], didn't have limitations," Lacy said. "I'm ready to go." It looks like the Rebels will have their top rusher available, which is good news against a formidable Georgia team they lost to earlier this season. In that game, despite only 31 yards from 12 rushing attempts, Lacy also scored two touchdowns at UGA.