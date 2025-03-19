Kewan Lacy News: Running with first-team offense

Lacy is running with Ole Miss' starters at spring practice, per 247Sports.com.

This would seem to indicate Lacy is first in line to be the starting tailback in Oxford this fall. The rising sophomore tallied 23 carries for 104 yards last fall, also catching two passes for nine yards. He'll still need to compete with the likes of Domonique Thomas and Logan Diggs for carries, but it appears Lacy has the inside track to the starting gig at this point.