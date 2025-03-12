Khafre Brown News: Leaving Fayetteville
Brown will enter the transfer portal, On3.com reports.
Brown spent 2024 with Arkansas after playing for North Carolina and South Florida. He caught just two passes this past fall, but his best season came in 2023 when he reeled in 27 catches for 435 yards and five scores with USF. He'll have one more season of eligibility, and the wideout should still have plenty of teams interested in his services.
Khafre Brown
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now