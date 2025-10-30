Wilkins, who has had his status for Saturday's game change on three occasions this week, is now listed as questionable against the Cougars. The 6-foot-3 redshirt freshman, has appeared in five games this season, throwing for 176 yards (15-of-31), one touchdown and two interceptions, adding on 243 yards and two scores with his legs. With Jaylen Henderson (undisclosed) ruled out for the contest, Scotty Fox would likely continue operating under center for the Mountaineers in Week 10 if Wilkins is inactive.