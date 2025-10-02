Wilkins is in line to start after he led two scoring drives against Utah in Week 5. He went 3-of-6 passing for 63 yards and a score, also adding 39 yards on the ground on nine carries. The redshirt freshman has very little experience to his name, but with the Mountaineers' quarterback room in shambles with Nicco Marchiol out for the season and Jaylen Henderson unavailable as well, Wilkins has been thrust into the starting role. He'll have a chance to claim the QB1 gig in Morgantown for the remainder of the season if he plays well against the Cougars.