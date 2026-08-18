Khamari Anderson Injury: Gets updated timeframe to return

Anderson's timetable to return to action is anywhere between the opener and a few games into the season, per Chris Karpman of 247Sports.com.

Anderson has been limited all offseason and he's still battling the lower leg ailment that's prevented him from taking the practice field. Last season with the Sun Devils, he reeled in just five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown, but he's slated to be Arizona State's starter this fall. The Sun Devils apparently need him to return as soon as possible, as their backup tight ends have left a lot to be desired.