Khamari Anderson Injury: Taking reps in practice

Anderson (lower leg) is taking reps in Arizona State's fall camp, Chris Karpman of 247Sports reports.

As Karpman states, Anderson taking reps in Arizona State's practices is a good sign of progress, which the tight end would understandably take a long time to make after offseason surgery. There is still a chance that the tight end plays Week 1 against Morgan State, as his injury status remains questionable for Sept. 5.