Khamari Anderson Injury: Will be limited in fall camp

Anderson is dealing with an ankle injury that will limit him for at least a portion of the Sun Devils' fall camp, per Hod Rabino of On3.

Anderson's ankle injury is going to hold him out for at least a portion of Arizona State's fall camp, and potentially the entire practice period. His status for the season opener, therefore, is murky at best at the moment. Anderson, who caught five passes for 24 yards and one touchdown last season in Tempe, is expected to make an impact in a Sun Devils' tight end room that also features AJ la and Kristian Ingman, among others.