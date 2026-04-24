Khamari Anderson News: Competing for starting TE gig
Anderson is battling AJ Ia for Arizona State's starting tight end role, per Arizona State on SI.
Anderson is the more experienced player, as he caught five passes for 24 yards last fall to Ia's one catch for 10 yards. He also had a previous stop at Kentucky before joining the Sun Devils. Still, this appears to be a two-man race for the starting tight end gig.
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