Martin put up gaudy numbers for the second consecutive week, crossing the century mark once again while rushing for a pair of touchdowns on the ground. The 6-foot running back found the end zone on runs of 31 and eight yards in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand. While Martin has only seen work in blowout scenarios, he has made the most of his opportunities, running for 222 yards and four touchdowns on an impressive 8.9 yards per attempt. With the Indiana offense looking nearly unstoppable thus far, Martin could continue to see work in blowout situations for the Hoosiers, with his next opportunity coming against Iowa on Saturday.