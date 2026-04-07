Kiefer Sibley News: Transfers to New Mexico
Sibley will transfer to New Mexico, the program announced.
Sibley spent his first two seasons at North Texas, and was a rotational part of the Mean Green backfield, logging 44 and 45 carries in his freshman and sophomore seasons, respectively. Last fall, he ran for 274 yards and five scores, and he'll now take his talents to the Lobos where he should become a factor in the backfield immediately.
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