King Miller News: Co-starter in season opener

Miller is co-listed as a starter for Saturday's Week 0 game against San Jose State.

The Trojans have yet to decide who will be the team's RB1 in the season opener, and they're listing both Miller and Waymond Jordan as co-starters. Miller logged 156 rushing attempts for 972 yards and eight touchdowns, along with 16 receptions for 111 yards, for the Trojans in 2025.