Miller once again led the Trojans' backfield and dominated the workload in this one with Waymond Jordan (ankle) still sidelined and Bryan Jackson and Eli Sanders sitting it out as well. USC will presumably aim to add some backfield depth in some way this offseason, but the tandem of Miller and Jordan could prove to be one of college football's best 1-2 punch combos in 2026 if btoh stay in LA. Despite only taking on a sizable workload from Week 7 on, Miller closed out his redshirt freshman season with 156 carries for 972 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 16 catches for 111 yards on 20 targets as a receiver.