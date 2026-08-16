Kirby Vorhees Injury: Expected to resume practicing next week

Vorhees (undisclosed) is expected to resume practicing next week, Greg Woods of The Spokesman-Review reports.

Upon returning to Washington State, Vorhees suffered an injury that has rendered him out for several practices. The injury is described as "just a little bump" though, and him being expected to practice next week gives him a much more positive probable status going into the Cougars' season opener Sept. 6 against in-state rival Washington.