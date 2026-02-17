Kirby Vorhees News: Returning to Washington State

Vorhees has withdrawn from the transfer portal and will play for Washington State in 2026, the team announced.

Vorhees entered the transfer portal in December, but after testing the open market, he'll return to Pullman for the 2026 campaign. Last season, he rushed 138 times for 576 yards and five touchdowns, and he'll have the inside track to lead the team's RB room as a redshirt junior.