It was one of the poorest running games in recent history for the Cougars. As a team Washington State only had three total rushing yards on 22 carries against Idaho. It was Vorhees' debut for the Cougars. The junior just transferred from South Dakota State along with the new Washington State head coach, Jimmy Rogers. In 2024 with the Jackrabbits, Vorhees ran for 581 yards and eight scores on a healthy 7.7 yards-per-carry. The Cougars take on San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 6. Vorhees and the Washington State running game might have a better day on the ground. The Aztecs rushing defense last season was near the bottom in the nation, allowing 207 rushing yards a game.