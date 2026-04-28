KJ Jackson News: QB battle remains unsettled

Jackson will compete for the QB1 role with AJ Hill during the fall camp, according to Tom Murphy of Whole Hog Sports.

Jackson had some moments in camp, but so did AJ Hill, and as a result, the coaching staff has yet to make a call on who will open the 2026 season as the team's QB1. Jackson tossed for 441 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions on 61.1 percent completion, while also rushing for 52 yards and two scores, in a limited role in Arkansas in 2025 behind starter Taylen Green, who's no longer in the program.