KJ Jackson News: Set to battle Hill for QB1 gig

Jackson is in a quarterback competition with Memphis transfer AJ Hill, per On3.

Jackson saw limited action last season for Arkansas in relief of starter Taylen Green, and he performed admirably. Jackson tossed for 441 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions on 61.1 percent completion, also rushing for 52 yards and two scores. He'll duke it out with Memphis transfer AJ Hill, who came over with the Hogs' new head coach Ryan Silverfield. Those two appear to be in the drivers seat for the QB1 gig in Fayetteville in 2026.