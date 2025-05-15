Koby Young News: Fall starter pending

Young was impressive in Houston's spring ball and he's a projected starter come fall, Joseph Duarte of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Young is heading into the 2025 season as a redshirt freshman after sitting out last campaign with a toe injury. In what will be the 6-foot wide receiver's first full season, he looks to already be set for meaningful playing time as a projected starter. Nothing is set with a lot of time left before the Cougars' season opener versus Stephen F. Austin, but he's on a good path to starting at this moment in time.