Kris Hughes Injury: Likely out for 2026 season
Hughes (lower body) is likely out for Louisville's 2026 season, Matthew McGavic of SI.com reports.
Not long after Hughes withdrew from the NCAA's transfer portal, he suffered a lower-body injury, which McGavic indicates will be a long-term problem. It looks like the wide receiver is unlikely to build off his 2025 season, in which he logged 109 receiving yards.
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