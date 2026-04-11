Ksaan Farrar News: Competing for QB1

Farrar and Oklahoma State transfer Hauss Hejny are the top two candidates for the starting quarterback job heading into Saturday's Spring Spotlight scrimmage, Kevin Lytle of The Coloradoan reports.

Farrar transferred into the program this offseason, following in the footsteps of new head coach Jim Mora. Farrar saw the field just twice as a freshman in 2025 while backing up Joe Fagnano, completing 11-of-18 passes for 84 yards while adding a score on the ground. The familiarity with coach Mora could help Farrar's case, though Hejny carries Power Five experience under his belt.