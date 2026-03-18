Kwazi Gilmer News: Impressing in spring

Gilmer has impressed during the spring, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

According to Nakos, a significantly big role is expected for Gilmer, who transferred from UCLA. It is unsurprising that many opportunities may be in line for the wide receiver, previously Nico Iamaleava's top target during their 2025 season together. During it, Gilmer logged 50 receptions (on 93 targets) for 535 yards and four touchdowns.