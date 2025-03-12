Kyle Parker Injury: Non-contact early in spring
Parker (undisclosed) is wearing a non-contact jersey early in spring ball at LSU, SI.com reports.
Parker was reportedly getting reps with the second-team offense, but he's in a non-contact jersey and is therefore limited in spring ball. In 2024, he caught three passes for 55 yards and a score, and should be in good position to top those numbers if he can recover relatively quickly.
