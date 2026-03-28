Kyle Parker News: Impressing in spring

Parker is reportedly impressing his coaching staff and teammates during the spring, Stephen Means of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Parker became the first Ohio State wide recovering during the spring to lose their black stripe, which is a tradition that reflects a a newcomer's effort and dedication to the team culture. The LSU transfer recorded 31 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns during the 2025 season and will surely be fighting for a prominent role during the summer.