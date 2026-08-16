Kyler Pearson headshot

Kyler Pearson Injury: Still not ready

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Pearson (foot) looks like he did not suit up for Saturday's scrimmage, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.

Pearson was expected to be available for the summer, but its latter stages have been reached, and he remains unready for East Carolina's regular-season opener. On the plus side, the running back still has several weeks to recover, and there is still a chance he can go come Week 1.

Kyler Pearson
East Carolina
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