Kyren Lacy News: Passes away at 24
Lacy has passed away at the age of 24, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to Lacy's draft declaration, he was accused of causing a crash that killed a 78-year-old man on Dec. 17 and then fleeing the scene. He had been charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle. According to WAFB.com, a grand jury was set to start hearing evidence in Lacy's case Monday morning until he was found dead. The senior's collegiate career finished with a 2024 LSU season in which he logged 58 receptions for 866 yards (14.9 averaged per reception) and nine touchdowns.
