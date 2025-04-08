Kyron Drones Injury: Expected back in June

Drones is expected to return to 100 percent by June, Andy Bitter of Tech Sidelines reports.

Drones experienced soreness during practices due to an undisclosed medical issue, ultimately leading to the decision to undergo surgery. Head Coach Brent Pry declined to go into specifics about Drones' injury, and was unwilling to confirm if it was related to Drones' past MCL, stress fracture or turf toe injuries. Given his timetable, there shouldn't be any concern for his week one status against South Carolina.