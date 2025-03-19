Kyron Drones News: Healthy for spring ball

Drones (knee) is healthy for the Hokies' spring practice period, per SI.com.

Drones missed Virginia Tech's final three games of the season with a knee ailment, but is a full go for spring ball. That's excellent news for the Hokies, as the dangerous mobile quarterback figures to start under center in 2025 once again. Last fall, Drones tossed for 1,562 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 337 yards and six scores.