Kyson Brown News: Fully healthy, presumed starter
Brown (foot) is fully healthy and is expected to be the Sun Devils' top tailback, per Arizona State on SI.
Brown missed all but four games last season in Tempe as he battled a foot issue. However, the tailback was reportedly healthy by late December and has been a full go at spring practice. The redshirt junior is expected to be Arizona State's top halfback in 2026.
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