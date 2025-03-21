Landen King News: Could be in line for H-back role

King could be in line for a more versatile H-back role with the Utes this fall, per The Deseret News.

King's involvement in Utah's passing game dipped last fall during his second season in Salt Lake City. The senior reeled in just three catches for 54 yards and a score after catching 14 passes for 166 and three the year prior. Now, King reportedly could be in line for some H-back work, meaning he'll be a versatile blocker out of the backfield who could still slip out and run some routes as a receiver.