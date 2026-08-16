Landon Sides Injury: Out for scrimmage

Sides (undisclosed) did not play in Saturday's scrimmage, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.

As expected following Sides' early-January commitment, he transferred colleges from North Texas to fellow American team East Carolina. But by sitting out ECU's weekend scrimmage, the wide receiver did not immediately get to show why the Pirates were attracted to his services. Considering the magnitude of East Carolina's season-opening opponent Alabama, ECU will hope to them available come Week 1. In three seasons with UNT, Sides logged more than 20 receptions and 250 receiving yards every year.