Landon Sides headshot

Landon Sides Injury: Out for scrimmage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 1:14pm

Sides (undisclosed) did not play in Saturday's scrimmage, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.

As expected following Sides' early-January commitment, he transferred colleges from North Texas to fellow American team East Carolina. But by sitting out ECU's weekend scrimmage, the wide receiver did not immediately get to show why the Pirates were attracted to his services. Considering the magnitude of East Carolina's season-opening opponent Alabama, ECU will hope to them available come Week 1. In three seasons with UNT, Sides logged more than 20 receptions and 250 receiving yards every year.

Landon Sides
East Carolina
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