Landon Sims Injury: Expected to be back in fall
Sims (knee) is expected to be back in Wyoming's fall camp, Ryan Thorburn of the Casper Star-Tribune reports.
Sims' latest update indicates he is out for the spring, though there is a strong chance his knee injury will not cause any health-based absences just before the 2026 FBS season. The year before, he underwent surgery to repair said knee, a procedure that ultimately ended his short 2025.
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