Landon Sims headshot

Landon Sims Injury: Expected to be back in fall

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Sims (knee) is expected to be back in Wyoming's fall camp, Ryan Thorburn of the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

Sims' latest update indicates he is out for the spring, though there is a strong chance his knee injury will not cause any health-based absences just before the 2026 FBS season. The year before, he underwent surgery to repair said knee, a procedure that ultimately ended his short 2025.

Landon Sims
Wyoming
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