Landon Strother News: Impressing in spring ball
Strother has been impressive during Louisiana-Lafayette's spring practices, per Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate.
Strother has continued to produce throughout the teams spring practices, head coach Michael Desormeaux said. The redshirt receiver caught 10 passes for 78 yards during the 2025 season but will look to be more involved on offense during the upcoming campaign.
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