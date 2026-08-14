Landon Von Seggern News: Changes positions to tight end
Von Seggern has changed positions to tight end, Jeremy Werner of 247Sports.com reports.
Initially an offensive lineman, Von Seggern has changed positions, putting him in contention for a more responsibility-inclusive role in Illinois' passing game. He also adds to the Fighting Illini's recently injury-affected depth a physical blocker with his 6-foot-4, 280-pound frame. There is always the possibility that Von Seggern returns to solely lineman duty, so his upside remains not that great, but he is officially a pass-catching option.
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