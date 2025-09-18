Sellers was listed as questionable on the Gamecocks' initial injury report ahead of Week 4, one that will update several more times before the game against Missouri arrives. However, it's a great sign that the gunslinger is back at practice, as it appears he's pushing to play in Columbia on Saturday night. If he doesn't go, Luke Doty would likely slide in to replace him, but South Carolina's chances to win would increase dramatically with one of the most physically talented quarterbacks in the nation available.