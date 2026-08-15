Larry Simmons News: Could be in line for big role

Simmons could be in line for a big role in the 2026 season, according to JT Wistrcill of 247Sports.com.

The Utes are expected to rely heavily on their passing attack this season as the run game takes a step back, and Simmons could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of that change in approach. Simmons had 15 catches for 280 yards and six scores across 12 games in 2025, but he could deliver even better numbers in 2026.