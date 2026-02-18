Lazaro Rogers News: Putting name into portral
Rogers is putting his name into the NCAA's transfer portal, according to his announcement Wednesday.
According to Northern Illinois' website, the team's head coach Thomas Hammock has resigned to become running backs coach of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Hammock's resignation means NIU players are now eligible to re-enter the transfer portal, so Rogers will take that route out. The running back has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Lazaro Rogers
Free Agent
