Lazaro Rogers headshot

Lazaro Rogers News: Putting name into portral

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Rogers is putting his name into the NCAA's transfer portal, according to his announcement Wednesday.

According to Northern Illinois' website, the team's head coach Thomas Hammock has resigned to become running backs coach of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Hammock's resignation means NIU players are now eligible to re-enter the transfer portal, so Rogers will take that route out. The running back has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

