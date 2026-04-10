Lee Beebe headshot

Lee Beebe Injury: Remains limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Beebe (leg) isn't a full participant in Indiana's spring practice, per The Daily Hoosier.

Beebe ran for 209 yards and one touchdown last season at Indiana, missing all but the first three games of the season. The tailback is expected to be a full participant in fall practice, but that's not the case in spring ball quite yet. Beebe should be a rotational back for the Hoosiers in 2026.

Lee Beebe
Indiana
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