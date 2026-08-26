Legend Glasker News: Pushing for big role in slot

Glasker is pushing for a big role as the slot receiver in BYU's offense, per BYUtv Sports Nation.

Glasker has reportedly made an enormous impression as a true freshman already in Provo. The Lehi, Utah native has stood out throughout every part of the offseason and is pushing for a considerable role immediately. He may not have a starting gig right out of the gate, but he's still expected to make a sizable impact.