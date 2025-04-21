College Football
Le'Meke Brockington News: Positioned for a starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Brockington looks positioned for a starting role with Minnesota, Tony Liebert of SI.com reports.

After bouncing back from a 2023 season more than 250 yards in 2024, Brockington looks to make bigger airwaves in 2025. Being a top option would assure him of at least 250 yards again, and even multiple touchdowns. So as Brockington enters the summer, his stock is on the rise.

