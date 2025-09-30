Brockington followed up on his breakout performance against Cal with another productive outing against the Scarlet Knights, putting up five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot receiver found the end zone on an eight-yard pass from quarterback Drake Lindsey in the second quarter, tying the game at 14 at the time. Brockington has now put up back-to-back productive outings following a slow start to the season and will hope to follow up on his positive momentum when the Golden Gophers travel to face Ohio State on Saturday.