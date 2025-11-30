Williams logged his second 100-yard rushing performance of the season with the Jayhawks. Senior Daniel Hishaw also tallied a 100-yard rushing performance against the Utes as Kansas had some success on the ground. Williams, an Iowa transfer, had a solid year with the Jayhawks with 97 carries for 560 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with five catches for 73 yards and another two scores. Williams best collegiate season was at Iowa in 2023 when he rushed for 821 yards and a touchdown on 170 carries.