Moss' ankle cost him the final six games of the regular season for the Aggies, but he attempted to play in Saturday's CFP contest, and looked healthy before suffering the in-game setback. The senior finished out what should be his final collegiate contest with just seven carries for 15 yards and a catch for another five yards, giving him 77 carries for 404 yards and six touchdowns over seven games for the season. Moss' next step will likely be prepping for the NFL Combine and\/or the 2026 NFL Draft.