Le'Veon Moss Injury: Charge dismissed Thursday
The City of College Station has dismissed the disorderly conduct charge filed against Moss, Rusty Surette of KBTX Media reports.
Moss was arrested on Sunday, Jul. 13 after making threats to a bystander, but the charge has now been dismissed just four days later. The 6-foot running back should now be able to focus solely on returning from a knee injury with the season soon approaching.
