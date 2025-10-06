Head coach Mike Elko revealed some of the issues Moss has been battling through of late. "Just something we're working through with him," Elko said at his weekly press conference Monday. "I don't know that there's a ton of precautions. I don't know that there's a lot of medicine for it. Just kind of working with him and something that he's fighting through." Reuben Owens ended with 21 carries for 142 yards in the Week 6 win over Mississippi State, ,so he should be in line to lead the backfield if Moss is unable to play in Week 7.