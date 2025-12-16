Weeks have passed since Texas A&M loss at Texas, and Moss is stil lreeling. Fortunately for him, A&M still qualified for the College Football Playoff, meaning that he can log a game before his 2025 season comes to a conclusion. No. 10 Texas A&M will host No. 7 Miami on Saturday, giving Moss just over half a week to recover before their playoff matchup. Considering that Moss participated in A&M's latest practice, it suggests that he may be available this weekend, as long as his physical progression does not hit a snag.