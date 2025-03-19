Le'Veon Moss Injury: Unavailable for spring practice

Moss (knee) is out for Texas A&M's spring practice, Travis L. Brown of KBTX Sports reports.

Moss suffered a season-ending knee injury in November, disrupting what was a great fall campaign for the tailback. Moss tallied 121 carries for 765 yards and 10 scores (6.3 yards-per-carry). He's set to be the Aggies' lead tailback once again in 2025, but an injury is preventing him from suiting up this spring and he'll have some catching up to do in fall camp.