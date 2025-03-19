College Football
Le'Veon Moss headshot

Le'Veon Moss Injury: Unavailable for spring practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 11:22am

Moss (knee) is out for Texas A&M's spring practice, Travis L. Brown of KBTX Sports reports.

Moss suffered a season-ending knee injury in November, disrupting what was a great fall campaign for the tailback. Moss tallied 121 carries for 765 yards and 10 scores (6.3 yards-per-carry). He's set to be the Aggies' lead tailback once again in 2025, but an injury is preventing him from suiting up this spring and he'll have some catching up to do in fall camp.

