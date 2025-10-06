Bond only caught two passes, but considering the state of his offense, it's hard to fault the receiver. He had to deal with three different quarterbacks against the Panthers, as neither starter Dylan Lonergan nor backup Grayson James was adequate. In fact, it took until third-stringer true freshman Shaker Reisig entered the game for Boston College to score. Bond remains immensely talented and a focal point of this offense, but even those factors couldn't save his fantasy production from an imploding Eagles team Saturday.