Liam Szarka Injury: Likely limited to start spring camp
Szarka (arm) is expected to be available, but limited, to start Air Force's spring camp, Brent Briggeman of the Colorado Springs Gazette reports.
Szarka suffered a season-ending arm injury in Week 12 last fall, and while he won't enter spring ball at 100 percent, the quarterback is expected to be able to be a partial participant. In 10 games during 2025, Szarka threw for 1,294 yards, rushed for 922 yards and totaled 22 touchdowns (nine passing, 13 rushing).
