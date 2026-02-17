Liam Szarka headshot

Liam Szarka Injury: Likely limited to start spring camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Szarka (arm) is expected to be available, but limited, to start Air Force's spring camp, Brent Briggeman of the Colorado Springs Gazette reports.

Szarka suffered a season-ending arm injury in Week 12 last fall, and while he won't enter spring ball at 100 percent, the quarterback is expected to be able to be a partial participant. In 10 games during 2025, Szarka threw for 1,294 yards, rushed for 922 yards and totaled 22 touchdowns (nine passing, 13 rushing).

Liam Szarka
Air Force
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now